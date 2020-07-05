All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 9 2020

1121 Ducks Landing

1121 Ducks Landing · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Ducks Landing, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
A North facing, 4 BR, 3BA, 3 car garage home in desired Grayhawk subdivision. A beautiful, well maintained home with lots of natural light coming in through windows throughout the house. Across from the park like greenbelt and water fountain. Lots of upgrades, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, water softener, hardwood floors, surround sound wiring in master bedroom, living and media room. A guest bedroom downstairs can be used as a home office too. Lots of space to live and entertain. Close to highways, shopping and entertainment in Legacy West.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Ducks Landing have any available units?
1121 Ducks Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Ducks Landing have?
Some of 1121 Ducks Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Ducks Landing currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Ducks Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Ducks Landing pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Ducks Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1121 Ducks Landing offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Ducks Landing offers parking.
Does 1121 Ducks Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Ducks Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Ducks Landing have a pool?
No, 1121 Ducks Landing does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Ducks Landing have accessible units?
No, 1121 Ducks Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Ducks Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Ducks Landing does not have units with dishwashers.

