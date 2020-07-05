1121 Ducks Landing

Amenities

A North facing, 4 BR, 3BA, 3 car garage home in desired Grayhawk subdivision. A beautiful, well maintained home with lots of natural light coming in through windows throughout the house. Across from the park like greenbelt and water fountain. Lots of upgrades, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, water softener, hardwood floors, surround sound wiring in master bedroom, living and media room. A guest bedroom downstairs can be used as a home office too. Lots of space to live and entertain. Close to highways, shopping and entertainment in Legacy West.