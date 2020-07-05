11184 Powder Horn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful K Hovnanian Glenwood floor plan with added square footage in office, breakfast nook and living room! Entertainer's delight with it's open concept floor plan and 20 ft ceilings. Kitchen has richly stained cabinetry, granite,, SS appliances, 6 burner stove top and large island. The formal dining area is spacious enough to accommodate generous table and seating along with other furniture. The soaring windows in living room and kitchen allow for lots of natural light to shine in. Secondary downstairs bedroom. Split 3 car garage perfect to keep the toys tucked away. A short distance to the Cowboys Star Center and Shops of Legacy. Shopping, restaurants, highways and DFW Airport make this an ideal location.