11184 Powder Horn Lane
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:01 AM

11184 Powder Horn Lane

11184 Powder Horn Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11184 Powder Horn Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful K Hovnanian Glenwood floor plan with added square footage in office, breakfast nook and living room! Entertainer's delight with it's open concept floor plan and 20 ft ceilings. Kitchen has richly stained cabinetry, granite,, SS appliances, 6 burner stove top and large island. The formal dining area is spacious enough to accommodate generous table and seating along with other furniture. The soaring windows in living room and kitchen allow for lots of natural light to shine in. Secondary downstairs bedroom. Split 3 car garage perfect to keep the toys tucked away. A short distance to the Cowboys Star Center and Shops of Legacy. Shopping, restaurants, highways and DFW Airport make this an ideal location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11184 Powder Horn Lane have any available units?
11184 Powder Horn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11184 Powder Horn Lane have?
Some of 11184 Powder Horn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11184 Powder Horn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11184 Powder Horn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11184 Powder Horn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11184 Powder Horn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11184 Powder Horn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11184 Powder Horn Lane offers parking.
Does 11184 Powder Horn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11184 Powder Horn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11184 Powder Horn Lane have a pool?
No, 11184 Powder Horn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11184 Powder Horn Lane have accessible units?
No, 11184 Powder Horn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11184 Powder Horn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11184 Powder Horn Lane has units with dishwashers.

