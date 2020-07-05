All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11181 Covey Lane

11181 Covey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11181 Covey Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
A must see! Absolutely stunning 1 story. Very light and bright. Pride of ownership evident. Located in a quiet neighborhood with convenient access to neighborhood pool, shopping, schools, restaurants and freeways. Home features laminate, tile and carpeted floors. There are two living rooms, two dining areas. The master retreat has a walk-in closet, separate vanities and jetted garden tub. The property is landscaped with sprinklers and offers a beautiful outdoor space with a deck and large backyard, ideal for entertaining. French doors lead from the breakfast room to a small separate patio for your morning coffee. Washer, dryer, refrigerator available. Community swimming pool available. Owner will provide pest control services. Please call Tony Allen (214)535-1440 for showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11181 Covey Lane have any available units?
11181 Covey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11181 Covey Lane have?
Some of 11181 Covey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11181 Covey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11181 Covey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11181 Covey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11181 Covey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11181 Covey Lane offer parking?
No, 11181 Covey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11181 Covey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11181 Covey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11181 Covey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11181 Covey Lane has a pool.
Does 11181 Covey Lane have accessible units?
No, 11181 Covey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11181 Covey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11181 Covey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

