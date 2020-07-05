11181 Covey Lane

Amenities

A must see! Absolutely stunning 1 story. Very light and bright. Pride of ownership evident. Located in a quiet neighborhood with convenient access to neighborhood pool, shopping, schools, restaurants and freeways. Home features laminate, tile and carpeted floors. There are two living rooms, two dining areas. The master retreat has a walk-in closet, separate vanities and jetted garden tub. The property is landscaped with sprinklers and offers a beautiful outdoor space with a deck and large backyard, ideal for entertaining. French doors lead from the breakfast room to a small separate patio for your morning coffee. Washer, dryer, refrigerator available. Community swimming pool available. Owner will provide pest control services. Please call Tony Allen (214)535-1440 for showing instructions.