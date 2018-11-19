All apartments in Frisco
11050 Mansfield Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

11050 Mansfield Drive

11050 Mansfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11050 Mansfield Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Great Location in Panther Creek backing up to greenbelt! Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan, 2 living areas with bamboo wood floors. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious backyard with views of greenbelt. This home is within walking distance to neighborhood park, playground and sports field. Easy access to 121, Preston 289, Dallas North Tollway and 380. Great Frisco schools!
Come and See today. Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11050 Mansfield Drive have any available units?
11050 Mansfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11050 Mansfield Drive have?
Some of 11050 Mansfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11050 Mansfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11050 Mansfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11050 Mansfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11050 Mansfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11050 Mansfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11050 Mansfield Drive offers parking.
Does 11050 Mansfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11050 Mansfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11050 Mansfield Drive have a pool?
No, 11050 Mansfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11050 Mansfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 11050 Mansfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11050 Mansfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11050 Mansfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

