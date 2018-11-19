11050 Mansfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Great Location in Panther Creek backing up to greenbelt! Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan, 2 living areas with bamboo wood floors. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious backyard with views of greenbelt. This home is within walking distance to neighborhood park, playground and sports field. Easy access to 121, Preston 289, Dallas North Tollway and 380. Great Frisco schools!

Come and See today. Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+