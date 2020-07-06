All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11012 Hermitage Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11012 Hermitage Lane
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:58 AM

11012 Hermitage Lane

11012 Hermitage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11012 Hermitage Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story family home! 5 bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms. Pool surrounded by board on board and newly stained fence. Minutes from numerous Golf Courses, Lakes, Shopping. FISD. Areas to entertain all ages. Bay window, spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. Granite countertops with breakfast area that opens into the family room with 2nd fireplace opening to the private backyard, 2nd floor includes a game room with storage galore, large windows looking over the pool. 3 bedrooms, walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms, an office with floor to wall shelving, mystery closet. Mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11012 Hermitage Lane have any available units?
11012 Hermitage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11012 Hermitage Lane have?
Some of 11012 Hermitage Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11012 Hermitage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11012 Hermitage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11012 Hermitage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11012 Hermitage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11012 Hermitage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11012 Hermitage Lane offers parking.
Does 11012 Hermitage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11012 Hermitage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11012 Hermitage Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11012 Hermitage Lane has a pool.
Does 11012 Hermitage Lane have accessible units?
No, 11012 Hermitage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11012 Hermitage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11012 Hermitage Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District