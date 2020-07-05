1096 Wetland Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come see the beautiful 3 BD 2 BA home in this gorgeous neighborhood. The house is updated and move in ready with SS appliances, tile and carpet floors, a large dining room for family meals and an eat in kitchen overlooking the family room with a cozy gas burning fireplace. Great open kitchen with and island and huge pantry and skylight for extra light. The study could be a 4th BD. Walking distance to 1 of the 3 community pools. Walking trails with beautiful ponds and water features. Close to dining, shopping and anything else you would need.

TAR applications are required along with Drivers License and 3 months of pay stubbs.

No Pets of 45 lbs.