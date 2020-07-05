All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:12 PM

1096 Wetland Drive

1096 Wetland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1096 Wetland Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see the beautiful 3 BD 2 BA home in this gorgeous neighborhood. The house is updated and move in ready with SS appliances, tile and carpet floors, a large dining room for family meals and an eat in kitchen overlooking the family room with a cozy gas burning fireplace. Great open kitchen with and island and huge pantry and skylight for extra light. The study could be a 4th BD. Walking distance to 1 of the 3 community pools. Walking trails with beautiful ponds and water features. Close to dining, shopping and anything else you would need.
TAR applications are required along with Drivers License and 3 months of pay stubbs.
No Pets of 45 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1096 Wetland Drive have any available units?
1096 Wetland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1096 Wetland Drive have?
Some of 1096 Wetland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1096 Wetland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1096 Wetland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1096 Wetland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1096 Wetland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1096 Wetland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1096 Wetland Drive offers parking.
Does 1096 Wetland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1096 Wetland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1096 Wetland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1096 Wetland Drive has a pool.
Does 1096 Wetland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1096 Wetland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1096 Wetland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1096 Wetland Drive has units with dishwashers.

