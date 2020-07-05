1096 Wetland

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a study in the heart of desirable Frisco Grayhawk with walking trails, play areas and community pools. Cozy study can be 4th bedroom. Home features a split bedroom floor plan and a formal living and dining room. Spacious kitchen features lots of cabinets, a skylight, and a breakfast bar. Exemplary Frisco schools minutes away. Walking distance to parks. Great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby. Strategic location near 423 and Dallas North Tollway.