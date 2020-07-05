All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:59 AM

1096 Wetland

1096 Wetland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1096 Wetland Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a study in the heart of desirable Frisco Grayhawk with walking trails, play areas and community pools. Cozy study can be 4th bedroom. Home features a split bedroom floor plan and a formal living and dining room. Spacious kitchen features lots of cabinets, a skylight, and a breakfast bar. Exemplary Frisco schools minutes away. Walking distance to parks. Great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby. Strategic location near 423 and Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1096 Wetland have any available units?
1096 Wetland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1096 Wetland have?
Some of 1096 Wetland's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1096 Wetland currently offering any rent specials?
1096 Wetland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1096 Wetland pet-friendly?
No, 1096 Wetland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1096 Wetland offer parking?
Yes, 1096 Wetland offers parking.
Does 1096 Wetland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1096 Wetland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1096 Wetland have a pool?
Yes, 1096 Wetland has a pool.
Does 1096 Wetland have accessible units?
No, 1096 Wetland does not have accessible units.
Does 1096 Wetland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1096 Wetland has units with dishwashers.

