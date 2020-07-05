10705 Huntington Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pet friendly

Nicely updated two story, 4 BR-2.5 Bath home in Frisco featuring updated kitchen with Granite counters. Large size living room with wood floor & vaulted ceilings, Master BR on First floor with Granite Vanities. Large Game room upstairs, Spacious 3 secondary bedrooms & Game Room with huge walk-in closets. Refrigerator is included. Frisco Schools - Christie-Clark-Centennial. Refrigerator is included. buyer to verify all measurements and schools. Home already professionally cleaned & carpet shampooed and new flooring in family room installed. NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb, $250 non refundable security deposit per pet .