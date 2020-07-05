All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10705 Huntington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10705 Huntington Road
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:42 PM

10705 Huntington Road

10705 Huntington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10705 Huntington Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pet friendly
Nicely updated two story, 4 BR-2.5 Bath home in Frisco featuring updated kitchen with Granite counters. Large size living room with wood floor & vaulted ceilings, Master BR on First floor with Granite Vanities. Large Game room upstairs, Spacious 3 secondary bedrooms & Game Room with huge walk-in closets. Refrigerator is included. Frisco Schools - Christie-Clark-Centennial. Refrigerator is included. buyer to verify all measurements and schools. Home already professionally cleaned & carpet shampooed and new flooring in family room installed. NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb, $250 non refundable security deposit per pet .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10705 Huntington Road have any available units?
10705 Huntington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10705 Huntington Road have?
Some of 10705 Huntington Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10705 Huntington Road currently offering any rent specials?
10705 Huntington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10705 Huntington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10705 Huntington Road is pet friendly.
Does 10705 Huntington Road offer parking?
Yes, 10705 Huntington Road offers parking.
Does 10705 Huntington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10705 Huntington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10705 Huntington Road have a pool?
No, 10705 Huntington Road does not have a pool.
Does 10705 Huntington Road have accessible units?
No, 10705 Huntington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10705 Huntington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10705 Huntington Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District