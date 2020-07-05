All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:00 AM

10522 Millie Lane

Location

10522 Millie Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Very bright and beautiful home, hard to find floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 2 half baths. Master bedroom, 2nd bedroom with private full bath downstairs, and one upstairs bedroom with private full bath. Two bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bath. Large kitchen with breakfast area, pool size backyard, living area with wired speaker system, backyard with lot of shade in the evening with outdoor kitchen. Game room, media room with projector, screen and speaker system. Walking distance to all 3 excellent Frisco ISD schools, Community park. Lots of upgrades, too many to list which includes: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom paint, designer fixtures, wood floors, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10522 Millie Lane have any available units?
10522 Millie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10522 Millie Lane have?
Some of 10522 Millie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10522 Millie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10522 Millie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10522 Millie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10522 Millie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10522 Millie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10522 Millie Lane offers parking.
Does 10522 Millie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10522 Millie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10522 Millie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10522 Millie Lane has a pool.
Does 10522 Millie Lane have accessible units?
No, 10522 Millie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10522 Millie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10522 Millie Lane has units with dishwashers.

