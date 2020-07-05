10522 Millie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill media room

Very bright and beautiful home, hard to find floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 2 half baths. Master bedroom, 2nd bedroom with private full bath downstairs, and one upstairs bedroom with private full bath. Two bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bath. Large kitchen with breakfast area, pool size backyard, living area with wired speaker system, backyard with lot of shade in the evening with outdoor kitchen. Game room, media room with projector, screen and speaker system. Walking distance to all 3 excellent Frisco ISD schools, Community park. Lots of upgrades, too many to list which includes: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom paint, designer fixtures, wood floors, and much more.