10505 Napa Valley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Located in Preston Vineyards, this Stylish home is immediately ready for your family to move in. Beautiful and spacious carpeted bedrooms, with a Master suite bathroom that features a dual sink vanity, garden tub & plenty of walk-in closet space.



Hardwood flooring throughout the common areas with ceramic tile in the kitchen, laundry and bathrooms. Enjoy the new energy efficient stainless steel kitchen appliances, including refrigerator, or simply relax out in the fabulous backyard with a privacy fence. Beautiful landscaping with new Bermuda grass.



Tenant responsible for all home utilities (water, gas, electric) and yard maintenance.