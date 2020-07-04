All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2020 at 9:23 PM

10505 Napa Valley Drive

10505 Napa Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10505 Napa Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Preston Vineyards, this Stylish home is immediately ready for your family to move in. Beautiful and spacious carpeted bedrooms, with a Master suite bathroom that features a dual sink vanity, garden tub & plenty of walk-in closet space.

Hardwood flooring throughout the common areas with ceramic tile in the kitchen, laundry and bathrooms. Enjoy the new energy efficient stainless steel kitchen appliances, including refrigerator, or simply relax out in the fabulous backyard with a privacy fence. Beautiful landscaping with new Bermuda grass.

Tenant responsible for all home utilities (water, gas, electric) and yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10505 Napa Valley Drive have any available units?
10505 Napa Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10505 Napa Valley Drive have?
Some of 10505 Napa Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10505 Napa Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10505 Napa Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10505 Napa Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10505 Napa Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10505 Napa Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10505 Napa Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 10505 Napa Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10505 Napa Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10505 Napa Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 10505 Napa Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10505 Napa Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 10505 Napa Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10505 Napa Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10505 Napa Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

