Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Nice & well maintained ready to move in 2 story townhouse 3 bedroom with study down game room up, 2.1 bath 2 car garage for rent in Tuscany Square. Cathedral ceilings, open concept floor plan boasting a large kitchen island offer plenty of space and plenty of outdoor space, community pool. This location is just minutes from Hwy 121, close to Frisco stonebriar mall, fantastic shopping, dining & entertainment for the entire family.