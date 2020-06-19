10254 Teal Hollow Drive

Amenities
Picture will upload by Sunday. Available for move in after September 1st. Easy qualified base on strong income, credit check can be flexible. Gorgeous Updated HOME across from Tuscany Meadow Park. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study, game room, 2 car garages. House feature engineered hand scraped looking wood floor in the study, wrought iron stair case, porcelain tile in entry & kitchen, island with granite counter top, new carpet in dining and family room installed within last 6 months . 2 story ceiling (24 feet) in the family room and study. Hurry!!! This Won t last.