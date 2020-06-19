All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10254 Teal Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10254 Teal Hollow Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 2:49 AM

10254 Teal Hollow Drive

10254 Teal Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10254 Teal Hollow Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Picture will upload by Sunday. Available for move in after September 1st. Easy qualified base on strong income, credit check can be flexible. Gorgeous Updated HOME across from Tuscany Meadow Park. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study, game room, 2 car garages. House feature engineered hand scraped looking wood floor in the study, wrought iron stair case, porcelain tile in entry & kitchen, island with granite counter top, new carpet in dining and family room installed within last 6 months . 2 story ceiling (24 feet) in the family room and study. Hurry!!! This Won t last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10254 Teal Hollow Drive have any available units?
10254 Teal Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10254 Teal Hollow Drive have?
Some of 10254 Teal Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10254 Teal Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10254 Teal Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10254 Teal Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10254 Teal Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10254 Teal Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10254 Teal Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 10254 Teal Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10254 Teal Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10254 Teal Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 10254 Teal Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10254 Teal Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 10254 Teal Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10254 Teal Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10254 Teal Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District