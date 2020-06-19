10254 Teal Hollow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Picture will upload by Sunday. Available for move in after September 1st. Easy qualified base on strong income, credit check can be flexible. Gorgeous Updated HOME across from Tuscany Meadow Park. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study, game room, 2 car garages. House feature engineered hand scraped looking wood floor in the study, wrought iron stair case, porcelain tile in entry & kitchen, island with granite counter top, new carpet in dining and family room installed within last 6 months . 2 story ceiling (24 feet) in the family room and study. Hurry!!! This Won t last.