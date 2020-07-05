All apartments in Frisco
Location

10150 Wheat Ridge Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Brick Home in sought after Trails Neighborhood. Large open kitchen has an abundance of counter and cabinet space along with Tile back splash and black and SS appliances. Living has brick fireplace for super cozy feel! Master bath is a relaxing retreat with lots of space, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub - great for a luxurious soak. Large walk in closet as well! Bonus room upstairs great for play or work. Newly Installed Carpet, Newly Laid Tile, and Fresh Paint Throughout! Loads of windows allow for ample natural light in this beautiful home! Fenced in yard is perfect space for entertaining, reflecting, or just relaxing! Great rated schools and lovely community! Won't last long - view today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive have any available units?
10150 Wheat Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive have?
Some of 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10150 Wheat Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10150 Wheat Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

