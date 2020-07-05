10150 Wheat Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Brick Home in sought after Trails Neighborhood. Large open kitchen has an abundance of counter and cabinet space along with Tile back splash and black and SS appliances. Living has brick fireplace for super cozy feel! Master bath is a relaxing retreat with lots of space, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub - great for a luxurious soak. Large walk in closet as well! Bonus room upstairs great for play or work. Newly Installed Carpet, Newly Laid Tile, and Fresh Paint Throughout! Loads of windows allow for ample natural light in this beautiful home! Fenced in yard is perfect space for entertaining, reflecting, or just relaxing! Great rated schools and lovely community! Won't last long - view today!!