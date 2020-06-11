All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10100 Max Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10100 Max Lane
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:13 AM

10100 Max Lane

10100 Max Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10100 Max Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a study in Hillcrest Estates. This home has a gourmet kitchen with top tiered stainless steel appliances, convection double ovens, built in microwave, cook-top in island with an electric pop-up exhaust system. It is updated, in mint-condition and never leased out. New paint, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, granite countertops, newly renovated master bathroom. The pride of home ownership is reflected the moment you drive up. This is a smart home wired with cameras and controlled by an app. This is for the pickiest client! New roof and HVAC replaced in 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 Max Lane have any available units?
10100 Max Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10100 Max Lane have?
Some of 10100 Max Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10100 Max Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10100 Max Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 Max Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10100 Max Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10100 Max Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10100 Max Lane offers parking.
Does 10100 Max Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10100 Max Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 Max Lane have a pool?
No, 10100 Max Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10100 Max Lane have accessible units?
No, 10100 Max Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 Max Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10100 Max Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District