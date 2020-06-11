10100 Max Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a study in Hillcrest Estates. This home has a gourmet kitchen with top tiered stainless steel appliances, convection double ovens, built in microwave, cook-top in island with an electric pop-up exhaust system. It is updated, in mint-condition and never leased out. New paint, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, granite countertops, newly renovated master bathroom. The pride of home ownership is reflected the moment you drive up. This is a smart home wired with cameras and controlled by an app. This is for the pickiest client! New roof and HVAC replaced in 2018.