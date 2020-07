Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Fantastic 4 bedroom in much sought after The Trails Community in West Frisco. Great curb appeal, corner lot and a covered backyard built for entertaining. Designer touches throughout the house with open living, formal dining and a upstairs game room. Top rated schools in Frisco ISD. Community has multiple pools, jogging and biking trails, green belts and a Golf course. Fast and easy access to Toll way.