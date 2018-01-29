10009 Preston Vineyard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Immaculate, updated & well maintained home on a quiet street. Only half a mile from Shawnee Trail Elementary, Park and Sports Complex! Vaulted Ceilings, Wood look laminate flooring, No Carpet Downstairs! Downstairs features stunning living room with vaulted ceilings and built in cabinets, formal dining area, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and island, Master Bedroom with updated master bath and half bath! Upstairs has 3 secondary bedrooms with 1 full bath! Huge Backyard with patterned concrete open patio! 15 mins drive to Toyota Headquarters! Refrigerator is included! Text Listing Agent to schedule a showing now! This one won't last! Available-April 2nd week. Showings will start from April 10th.