All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10009 Preston Vineyard Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

10009 Preston Vineyard Drive

10009 Preston Vineyard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10009 Preston Vineyard Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate, updated & well maintained home on a quiet street. Only half a mile from Shawnee Trail Elementary, Park and Sports Complex! Vaulted Ceilings, Wood look laminate flooring, No Carpet Downstairs! Downstairs features stunning living room with vaulted ceilings and built in cabinets, formal dining area, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and island, Master Bedroom with updated master bath and half bath! Upstairs has 3 secondary bedrooms with 1 full bath! Huge Backyard with patterned concrete open patio! 15 mins drive to Toyota Headquarters! Refrigerator is included! Text Listing Agent to schedule a showing now! This one won't last! Available-April 2nd week. Showings will start from April 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive have any available units?
10009 Preston Vineyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive have?
Some of 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10009 Preston Vineyard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive offers parking.
Does 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive have a pool?
No, 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10009 Preston Vineyard Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District