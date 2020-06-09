10 Woodcreek Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Guard gated Stonebriar custom home by Steve Roberts. This sophisticated home sits on a creek lot in a cul de sac. Pool and spa look out onto nature. Ideally situated near Legacy West and the Star in Frisco. High ceilings and walls of windows in the open concept residence. Gourmet kitchen includes granite and s.s. appliances with built-in refrigerator. Two living areas. Kitchen opens to great room with high ceilings and relaxing views. Wood floors, crown moldings and beautiful staircase. First floor master plus 2nd bedroom down. Lease includes washer and dryer.