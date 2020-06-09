All apartments in Frisco
10 Woodcreek Lane

10 Woodcreek Lane
Location

10 Woodcreek Lane, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Guard gated Stonebriar custom home by Steve Roberts. This sophisticated home sits on a creek lot in a cul de sac. Pool and spa look out onto nature. Ideally situated near Legacy West and the Star in Frisco. High ceilings and walls of windows in the open concept residence. Gourmet kitchen includes granite and s.s. appliances with built-in refrigerator. Two living areas. Kitchen opens to great room with high ceilings and relaxing views. Wood floors, crown moldings and beautiful staircase. First floor master plus 2nd bedroom down. Lease includes washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Woodcreek Lane have any available units?
10 Woodcreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Woodcreek Lane have?
Some of 10 Woodcreek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Woodcreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10 Woodcreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Woodcreek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10 Woodcreek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10 Woodcreek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10 Woodcreek Lane offers parking.
Does 10 Woodcreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Woodcreek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Woodcreek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10 Woodcreek Lane has a pool.
Does 10 Woodcreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 10 Woodcreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Woodcreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Woodcreek Lane has units with dishwashers.

