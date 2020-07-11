Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym pool pool table shuffle board dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center fire pit internet access lobby

Firestone West 7th, a unique urban apartment community built around a historic 1920’s Firestone Tire Shop in downtown Fort Worth, Texas offers contemporary one and two bedroom midrise or town home style floor plans with breathtaking views of the downtown area. Located at 1001 West 7th St, Firestone West 7th’s prime downtown location provides convenient access to Fort Worth’s best in shopping, entertainment and business. Our beautiful, pet-friendly apartment homes combine historic charm with modern style and amenities to create a one-of-a-kind urban living experience. You’ll be surrounded by luxurious features that include: chef inspired gourmet kitchens with designer custom cabinetry, wood burning fireplaces with cast stone surrounds, luxurious master suites with large walk-in closets, nine foot ceilings framed with crown molding and private outdoor balconies or patios. In addition to the stunning apartments with countless amenities, our residents enjoy a host of convenient community features that create an unparalleled resort-like living experience. Relax with family and friends around the resort-style swimming pool complete with waterfall and outdoor grilling areas, or take advantage of the gorgeous clubroom where you can get together for a game of billiards. Go ahead and cancel your gym membership as our 24 hour state of the art fitness center offers a full range of exercise equipment, free weights and even an indoor basketball court. Looking at all of the amazing apartment and community amenities, It’s easy to see why Firestone West 7th is one of the most sought after luxury apartment communities in the downtown Fort Worth area.