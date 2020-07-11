All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Firestone West 7th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Firestone West 7th
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:03 AM

Firestone West 7th

1001 W 7th St · (503) 822-6322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$2,400 off when you move in by July 31st!
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Downtown Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1001 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$1,249

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

A2-1

$1,299

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

A2S-1

$1,299

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,599

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

B2-1

$1,649

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

B1S-1

$1,649

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Firestone West 7th.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
fire pit
internet access
lobby
Firestone West 7th, a unique urban apartment community built around a historic 1920’s Firestone Tire Shop in downtown Fort Worth, Texas offers contemporary one and two bedroom midrise or town home style floor plans with breathtaking views of the downtown area. Located at 1001 West 7th St, Firestone West 7th’s prime downtown location provides convenient access to Fort Worth’s best in shopping, entertainment and business. Our beautiful, pet-friendly apartment homes combine historic charm with modern style and amenities to create a one-of-a-kind urban living experience. You’ll be surrounded by luxurious features that include: chef inspired gourmet kitchens with designer custom cabinetry, wood burning fireplaces with cast stone surrounds, luxurious master suites with large walk-in closets, nine foot ceilings framed with crown molding and private outdoor balconies or patios. In addition to the stunning apartments with countless amenities, our residents enjoy a host of convenient community features that create an unparalleled resort-like living experience. Relax with family and friends around the resort-style swimming pool complete with waterfall and outdoor grilling areas, or take advantage of the gorgeous clubroom where you can get together for a game of billiards. Go ahead and cancel your gym membership as our 24 hour state of the art fitness center offers a full range of exercise equipment, free weights and even an indoor basketball court. Looking at all of the amazing apartment and community amenities, It’s easy to see why Firestone West 7th is one of the most sought after luxury apartment communities in the downtown Fort Worth area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $400 for 1 pet and $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garage available. Please call for more parking policy information.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in some leases;

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Firestone West 7th have any available units?
Firestone West 7th offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,249 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,599. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Firestone West 7th have?
Some of Firestone West 7th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Firestone West 7th currently offering any rent specials?
Firestone West 7th is offering the following rent specials: $2,400 off when you move in by July 31st!
Is Firestone West 7th pet-friendly?
Yes, Firestone West 7th is pet friendly.
Does Firestone West 7th offer parking?
Yes, Firestone West 7th offers parking.
Does Firestone West 7th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Firestone West 7th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Firestone West 7th have a pool?
Yes, Firestone West 7th has a pool.
Does Firestone West 7th have accessible units?
No, Firestone West 7th does not have accessible units.
Does Firestone West 7th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Firestone West 7th has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Firestone West 7th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity