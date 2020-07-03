9725 Bowman Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Energy efficient home by Standard Pacific. Sets on large, corner lot with neatly landscaped yard. Features outdoor living overlooks sparkling pool. Loaded with extras including study with French doors, game rm & media rm with stadium steps & screen.Master retreat with private patio. Gourmet kitchen with exotic granite counters,gas cooktop & more!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.