scenic bluff
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM
164 Apartments for rent in Scenic Bluff, Fort Worth, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,085
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1207 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,035
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1176 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
129 Units Available
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
Presidio at River East offers a Modern Hill Country living experience with a convenient location just 5 minutes from downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$989
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing modern living yet moderately priced homes in Fort Worth. Offering 1, 2 and 3-bedrooms ideally located with an easy commute from downtown and within miles from IH-35.
Results within 1 mile of Scenic Bluff
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
37 Units Available
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$977
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$977
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1173 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1157 sqft
LEED Silver certified community. Gorgeous swimming pool with sun shelf, cabana and grills. Nine-foot ceilings and arched doorways, open living space. Less than a mile to Sundance Square.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
51 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1144 sqft
Welcome to Cityscape Arts -- Fort Worth's brand-new residential jewel beckoning those who appreciate the vibe of boutique-style living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
135 Units Available
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1617 sqft
At Rocklyn Apartments, you’ll discover new downtown Fort Worth apartments that combine exceptional amenities with chic, urban interior design, all in a coveted location that grants you breathtaking views of the downtown area and the Trinity River.
Last updated March 31 at 08:15pm
20 Units Available
The Depot
555 Elm St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,078
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Depot in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Scenic Bluff
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
10 Units Available
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
43 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
33 Units Available
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,055
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1565 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,735
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1385 sqft
Beautiful community near schools, Fort Worth Zoo and Kimball Art Center near White Settlement Road. Elegant hardwood floors, granite counters and new renovations. Beautiful gym and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$939
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$724
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$798
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
45 Units Available
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,173
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
25 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
