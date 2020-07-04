9717 Lea Shore Court

Amenities

EXCEPTIONAL - NEW paint throughout, NEW flooring throughout!!!All cabinets with fresh paint!Waterfront community of Eagle Mountain Lake. Charming home, on corner lot now available in the LANDING. Split bedrooms. with master downstairs and secondary bedrooms upstairs. Covered back patio. 1 year old 4 Ton, 14 Seer HVAC system. Amenities include boat ramp, club house, community sprinkler system, community dock, pool, park, playground, tennis courts. Wet bar off living area and powder room downstairs. $150 admin fee due at lease signing and includes professional move in pictoral report.