All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9717 Lea Shore Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9717 Lea Shore Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9717 Lea Shore Court

9717 Lea Shore Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9717 Lea Shore Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
EXCEPTIONAL - NEW paint throughout, NEW flooring throughout!!!All cabinets with fresh paint!Waterfront community of Eagle Mountain Lake. Charming home, on corner lot now available in the LANDING. Split bedrooms. with master downstairs and secondary bedrooms upstairs. Covered back patio. 1 year old 4 Ton, 14 Seer HVAC system. Amenities include boat ramp, club house, community sprinkler system, community dock, pool, park, playground, tennis courts. Wet bar off living area and powder room downstairs. $150 admin fee due at lease signing and includes professional move in pictoral report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9717 Lea Shore Court have any available units?
9717 Lea Shore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9717 Lea Shore Court have?
Some of 9717 Lea Shore Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9717 Lea Shore Court currently offering any rent specials?
9717 Lea Shore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9717 Lea Shore Court pet-friendly?
No, 9717 Lea Shore Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9717 Lea Shore Court offer parking?
Yes, 9717 Lea Shore Court offers parking.
Does 9717 Lea Shore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9717 Lea Shore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9717 Lea Shore Court have a pool?
Yes, 9717 Lea Shore Court has a pool.
Does 9717 Lea Shore Court have accessible units?
No, 9717 Lea Shore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9717 Lea Shore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9717 Lea Shore Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University