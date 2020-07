Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill garage parking bike storage car charging courtyard fire pit game room

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Highpoint lifestyle includes vintage ambiance and ultra-modern amenities. It's the best of both worlds. Live it up!