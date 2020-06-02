9425 Navarro Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Come out to visit this warm and welcoming home. The beautiful porch is a great place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee. The kitchen is beautiful with granite counter tops including a great island for hosting family and friends. All bedrooms are up stairs which is great for a family with small children. This home also boasts a large game room area that is great for entertaining! Kitchen and downstairs flooring have recently been updated. Extras are included so come on out and take a look...