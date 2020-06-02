9425 Navarro Street, Fort Worth, TX 76036 Summer Creek Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Come out to visit this warm and welcoming home. The beautiful porch is a great place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee. The kitchen is beautiful with granite counter tops including a great island for hosting family and friends. All bedrooms are up stairs which is great for a family with small children. This home also boasts a large game room area that is great for entertaining! Kitchen and downstairs flooring have recently been updated. Extras are included so come on out and take a look...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
