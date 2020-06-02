All apartments in Fort Worth
9425 Navarro Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:11 PM

9425 Navarro Street

9425 Navarro Street · No Longer Available
Location

9425 Navarro Street, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Come out to visit this warm and welcoming home. The beautiful porch is a great place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee. The kitchen is beautiful with granite counter tops including a great island for hosting family and friends. All bedrooms are up stairs which is great for a family with small children. This home also boasts a large game room area that is great for entertaining! Kitchen and downstairs flooring have recently been updated. Extras are included so come on out and take a look...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9425 Navarro Street have any available units?
9425 Navarro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9425 Navarro Street have?
Some of 9425 Navarro Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9425 Navarro Street currently offering any rent specials?
9425 Navarro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 Navarro Street pet-friendly?
No, 9425 Navarro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9425 Navarro Street offer parking?
Yes, 9425 Navarro Street offers parking.
Does 9425 Navarro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9425 Navarro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 Navarro Street have a pool?
No, 9425 Navarro Street does not have a pool.
Does 9425 Navarro Street have accessible units?
No, 9425 Navarro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9425 Navarro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9425 Navarro Street has units with dishwashers.

