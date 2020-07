Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage package receiving pet friendly alarm system carport coffee bar e-payments internet access

Designed for residents who desire a luxurious living experience, The Sovereign radiates modern Texas charm. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, Texas, provide chic living spaces with boutique features. Whether you want to spend your evening soaking in your garden tub, prepping meals for the week in your gorgeous chefs kitchen, or relaxing on your large private balcony or patio, there is something for you here. Our sophisticated community also boasts a well-rounded collection of upscale amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment. Indulge in better living at The Sovereign.