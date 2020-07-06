9341 Castorian Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

New Rent Rate: must move by Sept 15. This single story home is not only the perfect floorpan but you could be the first to experience the never lived in smell of a new home. It is an open concept floorpan with a modern dark wood cabinets in the kitchen, granite, island, and stainless steel appliances. Also has a big pantry and utility room off the kitchen. The master bedroom is tucked away in the back for peace and quiet. Master bath has natural light, dual sinks, and a huge closet. The other 3 bedrooms are together at the front of the property, all nice sized and a nice bath in the hall. Backyard is fenced and has a covered patio area. Also included in the rent is the HOA community pool, it is a kids fun zone.