Fort Worth, TX
9341 Castorian Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:24 PM

9341 Castorian Drive

9341 Castorian Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9341 Castorian Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
New Rent Rate: must move by Sept 15. This single story home is not only the perfect floorpan but you could be the first to experience the never lived in smell of a new home. It is an open concept floorpan with a modern dark wood cabinets in the kitchen, granite, island, and stainless steel appliances. Also has a big pantry and utility room off the kitchen. The master bedroom is tucked away in the back for peace and quiet. Master bath has natural light, dual sinks, and a huge closet. The other 3 bedrooms are together at the front of the property, all nice sized and a nice bath in the hall. Backyard is fenced and has a covered patio area. Also included in the rent is the HOA community pool, it is a kids fun zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9341 Castorian Drive have any available units?
9341 Castorian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9341 Castorian Drive have?
Some of 9341 Castorian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9341 Castorian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9341 Castorian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9341 Castorian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9341 Castorian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9341 Castorian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9341 Castorian Drive offers parking.
Does 9341 Castorian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9341 Castorian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9341 Castorian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9341 Castorian Drive has a pool.
Does 9341 Castorian Drive have accessible units?
No, 9341 Castorian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9341 Castorian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9341 Castorian Drive has units with dishwashers.

