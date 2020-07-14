All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Historic Electric Building

410 W 7th St · (817) 567-2557
$500 off first month's rent for all 2 bedrooms
Location

410 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1206 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1403 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Unit 1603 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Unit 1703 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Historic Electric Building.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bike storage
accessible
garage
parking
accepts section 8
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Discover The Historic Electric Building Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas where luxury and comfort collide to create the hottest apartment community in the state. Built in 1930, The Historic Electric Building Apartments is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This elegant eighteen story brick building features rich stone, terra cotta detailing, decorative friezes, and even a rooftop deck. Residents can customize their homes with highly-appointed amenities such as stylish concrete floors, exposed pipes, and six-foot windows complete with spectacular downtown views. When you're ready to get out in the elements, our apartment community is located near the financial district, multiple museums, and Sundance Square, a 35-block development, which offers a plethora of boutiques, restaurants, night spots, and art galleries, making it the ultimate entertainment destination in the Southwest. The Historic Electric Building Apartments provides residents with a touch of the past as well as modern conveniences in an unbeatable downtown location. Call and schedule your personalized tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: No Move in fees
Additional: Pest control $1.50
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: No parking available for any guests. Residents pay for either Garage/Parking monthly. Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Historic Electric Building have any available units?
Historic Electric Building has 4 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Historic Electric Building have?
Some of Historic Electric Building's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Historic Electric Building currently offering any rent specials?
Historic Electric Building is offering the following rent specials: $500 off first month's rent for all 2 bedrooms
Is Historic Electric Building pet-friendly?
Yes, Historic Electric Building is pet friendly.
Does Historic Electric Building offer parking?
Yes, Historic Electric Building offers parking.
Does Historic Electric Building have units with washers and dryers?
No, Historic Electric Building does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Historic Electric Building have a pool?
No, Historic Electric Building does not have a pool.
Does Historic Electric Building have accessible units?
Yes, Historic Electric Building has accessible units.
Does Historic Electric Building have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Historic Electric Building has units with dishwashers.
