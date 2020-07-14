Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities furnished w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bike storage accessible garage parking accepts section 8 e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Discover The Historic Electric Building Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas where luxury and comfort collide to create the hottest apartment community in the state. Built in 1930, The Historic Electric Building Apartments is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This elegant eighteen story brick building features rich stone, terra cotta detailing, decorative friezes, and even a rooftop deck. Residents can customize their homes with highly-appointed amenities such as stylish concrete floors, exposed pipes, and six-foot windows complete with spectacular downtown views. When you're ready to get out in the elements, our apartment community is located near the financial district, multiple museums, and Sundance Square, a 35-block development, which offers a plethora of boutiques, restaurants, night spots, and art galleries, making it the ultimate entertainment destination in the Southwest. The Historic Electric Building Apartments provides residents with a touch of the past as well as modern conveniences in an unbeatable downtown location. Call and schedule your personalized tour today.