9121 Cheswick Drive

Amenities
Spacious two story home, over 2,500 square feet , surrounded with updates through out. Kitchen has beautiful light color granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Downstairs offers two living areas and dinning areas. Upstairs is all bedrooms, a bonus room that could be a game, media room or other. Nice size back yard with a storage shed. Located near major highways , retail and entertainment.Home will be move in ready for a September 1st move in.Tenants will have access to community pool and playground.