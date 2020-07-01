All apartments in Fort Worth
9121 Cheswick Drive

9121 Cheswick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9121 Cheswick Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
media room
Spacious two story home, over 2,500 square feet , surrounded with updates through out. Kitchen has beautiful light color granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Downstairs offers two living areas and dinning areas. Upstairs is all bedrooms, a bonus room that could be a game, media room or other. Nice size back yard with a storage shed. Located near major highways , retail and entertainment.Home will be move in ready for a September 1st move in.Tenants will have access to community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 Cheswick Drive have any available units?
9121 Cheswick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9121 Cheswick Drive have?
Some of 9121 Cheswick Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 Cheswick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9121 Cheswick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 Cheswick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9121 Cheswick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9121 Cheswick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9121 Cheswick Drive offers parking.
Does 9121 Cheswick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9121 Cheswick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 Cheswick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9121 Cheswick Drive has a pool.
Does 9121 Cheswick Drive have accessible units?
No, 9121 Cheswick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 Cheswick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9121 Cheswick Drive has units with dishwashers.

