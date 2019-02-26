All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9012 Troy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9012 Troy Drive

9012 Troy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9012 Troy Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
New Paint, New Carpet, New wood like Plank Flooring ; 4 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms, Large Living Areas and Family room with fireplace right next to a open Spacious Kitchen with Walk In Pantry. Master suite with large walk in closet and Garden tub and separated shower , double sinks master bathroom is a perfect place to relax after a long day. Laundry Room included Full size washer and dryer connection. Private Wood Fenced Yard with a custom slate tile Patio offer your family an outdoor space to enjoy. Two Car Garage.
Offer Move in special , Move in by December 1st to receive December free rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9012 Troy Drive have any available units?
9012 Troy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9012 Troy Drive have?
Some of 9012 Troy Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9012 Troy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9012 Troy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9012 Troy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9012 Troy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9012 Troy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9012 Troy Drive offers parking.
Does 9012 Troy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9012 Troy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9012 Troy Drive have a pool?
No, 9012 Troy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9012 Troy Drive have accessible units?
No, 9012 Troy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9012 Troy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9012 Troy Drive has units with dishwashers.

