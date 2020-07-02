Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly

8601 Fernhill Drive Fort Worth TX, 76123 - Great 3-2-2 home in Summer Creek Ranch. The kitchen includes a gas stove, built in microwave, disposal and dishwasher and breakfast bar. There is a separate dining room, separate utility room, carpet and ceramic tile and a wood burning fire place. Wonderful neighborhood includes a common playground, clubhouse, and community pool. Nicely landscaped and well maintained fenced in yard. A must see! We ask that you set up an appointment with us to see the inside of the property.

It helps if you have driven by the property first (If possible). To make an appointment, call Brooklyn at 682-802-9590

Requirements:

Your gross monthly income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent.

We do credit checks,

Criminal Checks and residential verifications.

You must take possession of a property within 3 weeks of the acceptance of the application. No Aggressive breeds of dogs



(RLNE3954821)