All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8601 Fernhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8601 Fernhill Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:02 AM

8601 Fernhill Drive

8601 Fernhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8601 Fernhill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8601 Fernhill Drive Fort Worth TX, 76123 - Great 3-2-2 home in Summer Creek Ranch. The kitchen includes a gas stove, built in microwave, disposal and dishwasher and breakfast bar. There is a separate dining room, separate utility room, carpet and ceramic tile and a wood burning fire place. Wonderful neighborhood includes a common playground, clubhouse, and community pool. Nicely landscaped and well maintained fenced in yard. A must see! We ask that you set up an appointment with us to see the inside of the property.
It helps if you have driven by the property first (If possible). To make an appointment, call Brooklyn at 682-802-9590
Requirements:
Your gross monthly income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent.
We do credit checks,
Criminal Checks and residential verifications.
You must take possession of a property within 3 weeks of the acceptance of the application. No Aggressive breeds of dogs

(RLNE3954821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Fernhill Drive have any available units?
8601 Fernhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 Fernhill Drive have?
Some of 8601 Fernhill Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Fernhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Fernhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Fernhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8601 Fernhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8601 Fernhill Drive offer parking?
No, 8601 Fernhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8601 Fernhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8601 Fernhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Fernhill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8601 Fernhill Drive has a pool.
Does 8601 Fernhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 8601 Fernhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Fernhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8601 Fernhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University