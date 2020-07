Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New Home. - Brand new. Beautiful home located in the exclusive Pine Meadow community ready for new occupants. Home is great for entertaining family and friends with open kitchen to family layout. All stainless appliances, gas burner stove, granite countertops and island to complete chefs kitchen. Home could either be a 4 bedroom or a 3 bedroom with office. Home comes with washer and dryer, decorative lighting, ceiling fans and more.



