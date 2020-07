Amenities

Fully renovated 4 bedroom home available now, features include new flooring, new paint throughout, light fixtures, appliances, home has an open layout from kitchen to nook to family room, gas fireplace, breakfast bar, large kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, also fridge for use. Backyard has nice patio for relaxing on!