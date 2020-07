Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated home ready for immediate move in. New wood-like flooring throughout living area and bedrooms. Upgraded bathrooms with fresh paint throughout entire home. All new windows, central AC and heat, and new appliances. Large fenced backyard. Wont last long. Must see!