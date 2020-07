Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful must see home with awesome features throughout! Nice vinyl wood flooring through living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy brick fireplace. Galley style kitchen with light oak cabinetry leads you into the breakfast nook with a gorgeous window that brings in lots of natural light. Great sized bedrooms and bathrooms for you and your family, and a very spacious backyard with stunning trellised porch. Come view this beauty today!