Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious Open Floor Home for Lease in Summer Creek Subdivision!!! This Home Offers a 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage with a Large Size Backyard and Pool Entertainment...The Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom are HUGE!!! There is Plenty Space in this Beautiful Home for The Entire Family!!! Pool Maintenance is already included in the rent