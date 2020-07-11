The Dixon at Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments internet access online portal package receiving putting green racquetball court volleyball court

Discover the excitement of urban living with all the modern extras youre looking for at Dixon at Stonegate. Our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Fort Worth, TX, boast beautiful, luxury upgrades and provide the ideal home base for your busy lifestyle. Located near TCU, Colonial Country Club, and The Shops at Clearfork, our ideal location is convenient to I-35W, I-30, and I-20 cuts your daily commute and puts you close to the places that matter to you most.Our incredible renovated living spaces are waiting for you. Cozy up at home in front of the fireplace or entertain a crowd in a spacious floor plan designed for comfort and connection. Our community features xeriscape landscaping thats eco-friendly and adds to the modern Southwestern feel. Youll love our high-end amenities, including two swimming pools, an oversized sundeck, a Paw Spa, and a casually sophisticated community clubhouse. Come and enjoy the luxury vibe and lively community at Dixon at Stonegate and schedule a tour today!