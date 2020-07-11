All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like The Dixon at Stonegate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
The Dixon at Stonegate
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Dixon at Stonegate

Open Now until 6pm
2501 Oak Hill Cir · (817) 799-8331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Christmas in July --- For a limited time only! -- December rent is on us! -- Call for more details!
logo
Rent Special
Summer Special --- For a limited time only! -- $500 off first full month and waived deposit with approved credit! -- Call for more details!
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2527 · Avail. now

$933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 2525 · Avail. now

$933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 1625 · Avail. now

$933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3132 · Avail. now

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3131 · Avail. now

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2628 · Avail. now

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 24+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Dixon at Stonegate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
putting green
racquetball court
volleyball court
Discover the excitement of urban living with all the modern extras youre looking for at Dixon at Stonegate. Our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Fort Worth, TX, boast beautiful, luxury upgrades and provide the ideal home base for your busy lifestyle. Located near TCU, Colonial Country Club, and The Shops at Clearfork, our ideal location is convenient to I-35W, I-30, and I-20 cuts your daily commute and puts you close to the places that matter to you most.Our incredible renovated living spaces are waiting for you. Cozy up at home in front of the fireplace or entertain a crowd in a spacious floor plan designed for comfort and connection. Our community features xeriscape landscaping thats eco-friendly and adds to the modern Southwestern feel. Youll love our high-end amenities, including two swimming pools, an oversized sundeck, a Paw Spa, and a casually sophisticated community clubhouse. Come and enjoy the luxury vibe and lively community at Dixon at Stonegate and schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Dixon at Stonegate have any available units?
The Dixon at Stonegate has 41 units available starting at $933 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Dixon at Stonegate have?
Some of The Dixon at Stonegate's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Dixon at Stonegate currently offering any rent specials?
The Dixon at Stonegate is offering the following rent specials: Christmas in July --- For a limited time only! -- December rent is on us! -- Call for more details!
Is The Dixon at Stonegate pet-friendly?
Yes, The Dixon at Stonegate is pet friendly.
Does The Dixon at Stonegate offer parking?
Yes, The Dixon at Stonegate offers parking.
Does The Dixon at Stonegate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Dixon at Stonegate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Dixon at Stonegate have a pool?
Yes, The Dixon at Stonegate has a pool.
Does The Dixon at Stonegate have accessible units?
Yes, The Dixon at Stonegate has accessible units.
Does The Dixon at Stonegate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Dixon at Stonegate has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Dixon at Stonegate?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity