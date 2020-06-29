All apartments in Fort Worth
7532 Juliet Lane
7532 Juliet Lane

7532 Juliet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7532 Juliet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Brittany Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 4 bedroom home features a large formal living room with fireplace, a comfortable second living room that attaches to the formal dining room, a large open kitchen with island and attached dining or breakfast area with a breakfast bar, a spacious master suite with attached bath that features a garden tub, large separate shower and walk in closets. The home also features a roomy guest bathroom with dual vanities, 2 large guest bedrooms and a 4th bedroom that could be used as an office space or playroom. The home features a large backyard with patio and is close to schools and shopping.

No cats allowed. 1 dog allowed, 50lbs or smaller, with a $400 pet deposit.

Min. credit score of 560, no evictions, good rental history, income must be 3x monthly rent.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 Juliet Lane have any available units?
7532 Juliet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7532 Juliet Lane have?
Some of 7532 Juliet Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 Juliet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7532 Juliet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 Juliet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7532 Juliet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7532 Juliet Lane offer parking?
No, 7532 Juliet Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7532 Juliet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7532 Juliet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 Juliet Lane have a pool?
No, 7532 Juliet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7532 Juliet Lane have accessible units?
No, 7532 Juliet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 Juliet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7532 Juliet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

