7532 Juliet Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

This spacious 4 bedroom home features a large formal living room with fireplace, a comfortable second living room that attaches to the formal dining room, a large open kitchen with island and attached dining or breakfast area with a breakfast bar, a spacious master suite with attached bath that features a garden tub, large separate shower and walk in closets. The home also features a roomy guest bathroom with dual vanities, 2 large guest bedrooms and a 4th bedroom that could be used as an office space or playroom. The home features a large backyard with patio and is close to schools and shopping.



No cats allowed. 1 dog allowed, 50lbs or smaller, with a $400 pet deposit.



Min. credit score of 560, no evictions, good rental history, income must be 3x monthly rent.

