Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Park at LeBlanc

6250 Granbury Cut Off St ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6250 Granbury Cut Off St, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0316 · Avail. Sep 8

$876

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0211 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 0105 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 0213 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at LeBlanc.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
online portal
trash valet
WELCOME HOME
The Park at LeBlanc Apartments is a beautiful community offering stylish and luxurious one and two bedroom apartment homes. Step inside the open floor plans with high ceilings, updated fixtures, fully-equipped kitchens complete with a dishwasher, a cozy fireplace and a private patio or balcony.

Our residents love the amenities included, like working up a sweat at our 24-hour fitness center or taking a relaxing walk around the nearby park. During nice days you can stretch out on the sundeck beside our refreshing swimming pool. Bring your family to the playground or grill out in one of our picnic areas. Call or stop by today to see why you’ll fall in love with The Park at LeBlanc Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150.00 (1bedroom); $250.00 (2bedrooms)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Park at LeBlanc have any available units?
The Park at LeBlanc has 19 units available starting at $876 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park at LeBlanc have?
Some of The Park at LeBlanc's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at LeBlanc currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at LeBlanc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park at LeBlanc pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at LeBlanc is pet friendly.
Does The Park at LeBlanc offer parking?
Yes, The Park at LeBlanc offers parking.
Does The Park at LeBlanc have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Park at LeBlanc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at LeBlanc have a pool?
Yes, The Park at LeBlanc has a pool.
Does The Park at LeBlanc have accessible units?
No, The Park at LeBlanc does not have accessible units.
Does The Park at LeBlanc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at LeBlanc has units with dishwashers.
