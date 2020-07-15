Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking online portal trash valet

WELCOME HOME

The Park at LeBlanc Apartments is a beautiful community offering stylish and luxurious one and two bedroom apartment homes. Step inside the open floor plans with high ceilings, updated fixtures, fully-equipped kitchens complete with a dishwasher, a cozy fireplace and a private patio or balcony.



Our residents love the amenities included, like working up a sweat at our 24-hour fitness center or taking a relaxing walk around the nearby park. During nice days you can stretch out on the sundeck beside our refreshing swimming pool. Bring your family to the playground or grill out in one of our picnic areas. Call or stop by today to see why you’ll fall in love with The Park at LeBlanc Apartments.