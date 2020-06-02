All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:32 AM

7282 Madeira Dr

7282 Madeira Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7282 Madeira Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath near Meadowbrook area of Fort Worth available now! This beautiful single-story house boasts tile floors throughout, granite countertops, gas range, stainless steel refrigerator, beautiful reclaimed wood accent wall in living room, built-in bookcase, large bedrooms, walk-in closets and more! The house sits on a corner lot and has a private backyard. Nestled in a quiet tree-lined neighborhood, yet minutes away from the highway for an easy commute. 3 car garage!

$55.00 application fee
$895.00 security deposit
Pets allowed
No smoking

Contact us today to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7282 Madeira Dr have any available units?
7282 Madeira Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7282 Madeira Dr have?
Some of 7282 Madeira Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7282 Madeira Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7282 Madeira Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7282 Madeira Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7282 Madeira Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7282 Madeira Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7282 Madeira Dr offers parking.
Does 7282 Madeira Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7282 Madeira Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7282 Madeira Dr have a pool?
No, 7282 Madeira Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7282 Madeira Dr have accessible units?
No, 7282 Madeira Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7282 Madeira Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7282 Madeira Dr has units with dishwashers.

