7116 Culver Ave
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

7116 Culver Ave

7116 Culver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7116 Culver Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Dazzling and updated property with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, updated bathrooms with tile, and granite! It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced yard with shed. Huge sun room with faucet and built in shelf's, all in glass for spectacular view and sunsets! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Mj4zrpyZQz&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7116 Culver Ave have any available units?
7116 Culver Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7116 Culver Ave have?
Some of 7116 Culver Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7116 Culver Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7116 Culver Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7116 Culver Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7116 Culver Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7116 Culver Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7116 Culver Ave offers parking.
Does 7116 Culver Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7116 Culver Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7116 Culver Ave have a pool?
No, 7116 Culver Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7116 Culver Ave have accessible units?
No, 7116 Culver Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7116 Culver Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7116 Culver Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

