7116 Culver Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Dazzling and updated property with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, updated bathrooms with tile, and granite! It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced yard with shed. Huge sun room with faucet and built in shelf's, all in glass for spectacular view and sunsets! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Mj4zrpyZQz&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com