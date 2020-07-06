All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7101 Monterrey Drive

7101 Monterrey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Monterrey Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home brimming with quintessential charm. The cozy front porch is highlighted by the cedar accent wall. Spend your evening enjoying the well manicured front lawn, mature tree and large corner lot. The stunning curb appeal is only the beginning. Inside you will find updates including new bathroom vanity, lighting, fixtures, paint & more. You will love the wood beamed ceilings, brick gas log fireplace, breakfast bar, gas cook top, copper tile back splash, 7 more. Entertain or relax in the spacious back yard with patio and numerous mature trees. All this nestled in a great neighborhood a stone throw from the elementary school. View this one today! It will be going, going, gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Monterrey Drive have any available units?
7101 Monterrey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 Monterrey Drive have?
Some of 7101 Monterrey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Monterrey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Monterrey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Monterrey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7101 Monterrey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7101 Monterrey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7101 Monterrey Drive offers parking.
Does 7101 Monterrey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Monterrey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Monterrey Drive have a pool?
No, 7101 Monterrey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Monterrey Drive have accessible units?
No, 7101 Monterrey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Monterrey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 Monterrey Drive has units with dishwashers.

