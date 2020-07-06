7101 Monterrey Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home brimming with quintessential charm. The cozy front porch is highlighted by the cedar accent wall. Spend your evening enjoying the well manicured front lawn, mature tree and large corner lot. The stunning curb appeal is only the beginning. Inside you will find updates including new bathroom vanity, lighting, fixtures, paint & more. You will love the wood beamed ceilings, brick gas log fireplace, breakfast bar, gas cook top, copper tile back splash, 7 more. Entertain or relax in the spacious back yard with patio and numerous mature trees. All this nestled in a great neighborhood a stone throw from the elementary school. View this one today! It will be going, going, gone!