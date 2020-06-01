All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:41 AM

7055 Lara Ct

7055 Lara Court · No Longer Available
Location

7055 Lara Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage Home for Lease in Fort Worth - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage home for lease in Fort Worth.

One story home. The kitchen comes with a dishwasher, microwave, disposal, and electric range. Rooms are spacious with a lot of extra closets. Bathrooms are completely updated. Beautiful wood-burning fireplace in the living room. There are washer and dryer in the garage. Property has a large fenced backyard.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.

WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Fort Worth.

GAS: Tenant pays for gas - ATMOS Energy.

PARKING:

1 car garage.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 Lara Ct have any available units?
7055 Lara Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7055 Lara Ct have?
Some of 7055 Lara Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 Lara Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7055 Lara Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 Lara Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7055 Lara Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7055 Lara Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7055 Lara Ct offers parking.
Does 7055 Lara Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7055 Lara Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 Lara Ct have a pool?
No, 7055 Lara Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7055 Lara Ct have accessible units?
No, 7055 Lara Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 Lara Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7055 Lara Ct has units with dishwashers.

