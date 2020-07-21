Alleia Presidio

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving yoga coffee bar concierge fire pit game room internet access key fob access online portal

We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes. Beyond your apartment, you’ll find unparalleled resort-style amenities for you to take advantage of, including a saltwater pool with a sundeck, poolside cabana with firepit and grilling area, two-story fitness center, yoga and spin area, dog park and pet spa, cyber lounge, cinema theater, courtyards with grilling and lounge areas, Starbucks coffee bar, social room with gaming and a TV, car care center, and so much more!



Situated just 15 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Alleia at Presidio Apartments offers residents a prime location. Nearby, you’ll enjoy several shopping, dining, and entertainment options, including Alliance Town Center, LongHorn Steakhouse, Tanger Outlets, Main Event, Fort Worth Botanic Garden, The Golf Club at Champions Circle, Texas Motor Speedway, and Topgolf! Our community also has convenient access to I-35W, Highway 287, Heritage Trace Parkway, and North Tarrant Parkway, providing a quick commute throughout the area!



We are a pet-friendly community. Come home to Alleia at Presidio Apartments today!