All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Alleia Presidio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Alleia Presidio
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

Alleia Presidio

2028 Presidio Vista Dr · (817) 761-0976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2028 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 2311 · Avail. now

$1,243

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 1307 · Avail. now

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

See 27+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1216 · Avail. now

$1,563

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 1314 · Avail. now

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 1312 · Avail. now

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

See 17+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,111

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

Unit 2208 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,117

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

Unit 1209 · Avail. now

$2,117

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alleia Presidio.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
yoga
coffee bar
concierge
fire pit
game room
internet access
key fob access
online portal
We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes. Beyond your apartment, you’ll find unparalleled resort-style amenities for you to take advantage of, including a saltwater pool with a sundeck, poolside cabana with firepit and grilling area, two-story fitness center, yoga and spin area, dog park and pet spa, cyber lounge, cinema theater, courtyards with grilling and lounge areas, Starbucks coffee bar, social room with gaming and a TV, car care center, and so much more!

Situated just 15 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Alleia at Presidio Apartments offers residents a prime location. Nearby, you’ll enjoy several shopping, dining, and entertainment options, including Alliance Town Center, LongHorn Steakhouse, Tanger Outlets, Main Event, Fort Worth Botanic Garden, The Golf Club at Champions Circle, Texas Motor Speedway, and Topgolf! Our community also has convenient access to I-35W, Highway 287, Heritage Trace Parkway, and North Tarrant Parkway, providing a quick commute throughout the area!

We are a pet-friendly community. Come home to Alleia at Presidio Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $100
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $14 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot. Covered lot. Open Surface Lot, Corridor Attached Garages in Select Units.
Storage Details: Bike Repair & Storage Room, Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alleia Presidio have any available units?
Alleia Presidio has 60 units available starting at $1,207 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Alleia Presidio have?
Some of Alleia Presidio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alleia Presidio currently offering any rent specials?
Alleia Presidio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alleia Presidio pet-friendly?
Yes, Alleia Presidio is pet friendly.
Does Alleia Presidio offer parking?
Yes, Alleia Presidio offers parking.
Does Alleia Presidio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alleia Presidio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alleia Presidio have a pool?
Yes, Alleia Presidio has a pool.
Does Alleia Presidio have accessible units?
Yes, Alleia Presidio has accessible units.
Does Alleia Presidio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alleia Presidio has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Alleia Presidio?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFort Worth 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TX
Carrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity