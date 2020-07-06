All apartments in Fort Worth
7029 Saucon Valley Drive

7029 Saucon Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7029 Saucon Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mira Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Now Fully Frunishe! Mira Vista Estates! Elegant, expansive foyer welcomes you to this gracious home. Circular driveway. Gleaming tile inside shows off a sweeping curved staircase to the second floor. Open concept kitchen makes for excellent entertaining. Views of the backyard pool can be seen through expansive windows. First floor Master has luxurious en suite. This home has three living areas, three fireplaces, a large game room, and back decks overlooking the pool. Large trees and beautiful mature landscaping. Mira Vista community has country club golf course, nature trails, and lakes. This community is guarded and gated for security. Close to Chisholm Trail Pkwy, I-20, shopping, restaurants, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7029 Saucon Valley Drive have any available units?
7029 Saucon Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7029 Saucon Valley Drive have?
Some of 7029 Saucon Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7029 Saucon Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7029 Saucon Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7029 Saucon Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7029 Saucon Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7029 Saucon Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7029 Saucon Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 7029 Saucon Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7029 Saucon Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7029 Saucon Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7029 Saucon Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 7029 Saucon Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 7029 Saucon Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7029 Saucon Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7029 Saucon Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

