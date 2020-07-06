7029 Saucon Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Now Fully Frunishe! Mira Vista Estates! Elegant, expansive foyer welcomes you to this gracious home. Circular driveway. Gleaming tile inside shows off a sweeping curved staircase to the second floor. Open concept kitchen makes for excellent entertaining. Views of the backyard pool can be seen through expansive windows. First floor Master has luxurious en suite. This home has three living areas, three fireplaces, a large game room, and back decks overlooking the pool. Large trees and beautiful mature landscaping. Mira Vista community has country club golf course, nature trails, and lakes. This community is guarded and gated for security. Close to Chisholm Trail Pkwy, I-20, shopping, restaurants, and more.