Incredible Home on a corner lot! Beautiful curb appeal with lovely landscaping and covered front porch. wood floors in Living room Tiles throughout all others rooms. Open floor plan with Large Living Room and Double Fireplace between Living Room and Other room. Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter and cabinet space. Roomy MBR, MBA has two separate Sinks area, two walk in closet, Bath tub. Covered patio and Large Storage house in back yard.