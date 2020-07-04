All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6737 Meadow Way Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6737 Meadow Way Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

6737 Meadow Way Lane

6737 Meadow Way Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6737 Meadow Way Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this spacious two story, three bedroom, two and half bath home in Fort Worth, TX conveniently located directly off of 820 and 35W. As soon as you walk through the front door, you'll notice the open living room, half bath, and dining room with direct access to the fenced backyard area. You'll find the full size WD area, and walk-in pantry right before you walk in to the attached, two-car garage. Walk upstairs and you'll run directly in to an additional living or game area and all bedrooms with two additional full-size baths! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please contact office or agent directly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6737 Meadow Way Lane have any available units?
6737 Meadow Way Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6737 Meadow Way Lane have?
Some of 6737 Meadow Way Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6737 Meadow Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6737 Meadow Way Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6737 Meadow Way Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6737 Meadow Way Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6737 Meadow Way Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6737 Meadow Way Lane offers parking.
Does 6737 Meadow Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6737 Meadow Way Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6737 Meadow Way Lane have a pool?
No, 6737 Meadow Way Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6737 Meadow Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 6737 Meadow Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6737 Meadow Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6737 Meadow Way Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University