6737 Meadow Way Lane

Come check out this spacious two story, three bedroom, two and half bath home in Fort Worth, TX conveniently located directly off of 820 and 35W. As soon as you walk through the front door, you'll notice the open living room, half bath, and dining room with direct access to the fenced backyard area. You'll find the full size WD area, and walk-in pantry right before you walk in to the attached, two-car garage. Walk upstairs and you'll run directly in to an additional living or game area and all bedrooms with two additional full-size baths! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please contact office or agent directly!