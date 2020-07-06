All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

6701 Lost Star Lane

6701 Lost Star Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Lost Star Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and elegant town home, with an open floor plan and plush finishes. The stylish gourmet eat-in kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and an over-sized island that flows to the dining area with fireplace. The living room has a cozy fireplace and large windows for lots of natural light. Generous sized master suite features a master bath with a garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. The refrigerator, microwave and garage shelving are included. Conveniently located near the Chisholm Trail, hike and bike trails, schools and hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Lost Star Lane have any available units?
6701 Lost Star Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 Lost Star Lane have?
Some of 6701 Lost Star Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Lost Star Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Lost Star Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Lost Star Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Lost Star Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6701 Lost Star Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Lost Star Lane offers parking.
Does 6701 Lost Star Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Lost Star Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Lost Star Lane have a pool?
No, 6701 Lost Star Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Lost Star Lane have accessible units?
No, 6701 Lost Star Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Lost Star Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 Lost Star Lane has units with dishwashers.

