6701 Lost Star Lane

Spacious and elegant town home, with an open floor plan and plush finishes. The stylish gourmet eat-in kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and an over-sized island that flows to the dining area with fireplace. The living room has a cozy fireplace and large windows for lots of natural light. Generous sized master suite features a master bath with a garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. The refrigerator, microwave and garage shelving are included. Conveniently located near the Chisholm Trail, hike and bike trails, schools and hospitals.