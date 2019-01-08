All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6212 Charisma Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6212 Charisma Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6212 Charisma Court

6212 Charisma Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6212 Charisma Court, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f47202e06a ----
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home with an open concept floor plan. Beautiful rich cabinetry in the kitchen with breakfast bar. This property is A Must See!! To schedule a viewing, please contact the automated showing system (817) 241-2560 or call the office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,600.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Charisma Court have any available units?
6212 Charisma Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 Charisma Court have?
Some of 6212 Charisma Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Charisma Court currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Charisma Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Charisma Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6212 Charisma Court is pet friendly.
Does 6212 Charisma Court offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Charisma Court offers parking.
Does 6212 Charisma Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Charisma Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Charisma Court have a pool?
No, 6212 Charisma Court does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Charisma Court have accessible units?
No, 6212 Charisma Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Charisma Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 Charisma Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University