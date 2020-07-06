All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

6125 Hightower Street

6125 Hightower Street · No Longer Available
Location

6125 Hightower Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Brand New 4-3-2 one story energy efficiency home from MI Home in Sutton Fields subdivision. Open floor plan. The foyer leads to a generous family room with fireplace, while the kitchen overlooks the family room and flows into the breakfast nook opening to covered patio. The island kitchen provides granite countertops. Amenities in master suite include a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, a separate tub and shower. Amenities in community include pool, tennis court, acres of open green space, community gardens and much more! MOVE-IN READY!! Window blinds and garage door opener will be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 Hightower Street have any available units?
6125 Hightower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 Hightower Street have?
Some of 6125 Hightower Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 Hightower Street currently offering any rent specials?
6125 Hightower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 Hightower Street pet-friendly?
No, 6125 Hightower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6125 Hightower Street offer parking?
Yes, 6125 Hightower Street offers parking.
Does 6125 Hightower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 Hightower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 Hightower Street have a pool?
Yes, 6125 Hightower Street has a pool.
Does 6125 Hightower Street have accessible units?
No, 6125 Hightower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 Hightower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 Hightower Street has units with dishwashers.

