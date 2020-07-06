6125 Hightower Street

Amenities

Brand New 4-3-2 one story energy efficiency home from MI Home in Sutton Fields subdivision. Open floor plan. The foyer leads to a generous family room with fireplace, while the kitchen overlooks the family room and flows into the breakfast nook opening to covered patio. The island kitchen provides granite countertops. Amenities in master suite include a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, a separate tub and shower. Amenities in community include pool, tennis court, acres of open green space, community gardens and much more! MOVE-IN READY!! Window blinds and garage door opener will be installed.