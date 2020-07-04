6112 Nathan Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great like new home freshly remodeled home in a wonderful subdivision. Across the street from the HOA pool and park with lots of walking or jogging paths. 4 bedroom 2 bath home with split bedrooms and open kitchen to living room layout. Carpet in bedrooms and living room with tile in kitchen and breakfast room. Great floor plan in an ideal location that is available for move-in.