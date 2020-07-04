All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:20 AM

6112 Nathan Creek Drive

6112 Nathan Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6112 Nathan Creek Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great like new home freshly remodeled home in a wonderful subdivision. Across the street from the HOA pool and park with lots of walking or jogging paths. 4 bedroom 2 bath home with split bedrooms and open kitchen to living room layout. Carpet in bedrooms and living room with tile in kitchen and breakfast room. Great floor plan in an ideal location that is available for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 Nathan Creek Drive have any available units?
6112 Nathan Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6112 Nathan Creek Drive have?
Some of 6112 Nathan Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 Nathan Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6112 Nathan Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 Nathan Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6112 Nathan Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6112 Nathan Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6112 Nathan Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6112 Nathan Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 Nathan Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 Nathan Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6112 Nathan Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 6112 Nathan Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6112 Nathan Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 Nathan Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6112 Nathan Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

