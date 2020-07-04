5716 Fountain Flat Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court pool

Stunning, single story home in Keller ISD with four bedrooms & two full baths! Dream location! At the major intersection of all shops and restaurants. All Keller ISD schools within one mile or less. Easy access to all major highways and close to Alliance Town Center. Roomy kitchen has granite counters with breakfast area plus a formal dining room. Spacious living room with engineered hardwood floors. A covered porch, covered patio and backyard for perfect outdoor living. Amenities include a community pool, kids play area and a basketball court. Sprinkler system, ceiling fans, double pane windows, high efficiency water heater and programmable thermostat.