Fort Worth, TX
5716 Fountain Flat Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:15 PM

5716 Fountain Flat Drive

5716 Fountain Flat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5716 Fountain Flat Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Stunning, single story home in Keller ISD with four bedrooms & two full baths! Dream location! At the major intersection of all shops and restaurants. All Keller ISD schools within one mile or less. Easy access to all major highways and close to Alliance Town Center. Roomy kitchen has granite counters with breakfast area plus a formal dining room. Spacious living room with engineered hardwood floors. A covered porch, covered patio and backyard for perfect outdoor living. Amenities include a community pool, kids play area and a basketball court. Sprinkler system, ceiling fans, double pane windows, high efficiency water heater and programmable thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 Fountain Flat Drive have any available units?
5716 Fountain Flat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 Fountain Flat Drive have?
Some of 5716 Fountain Flat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 Fountain Flat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5716 Fountain Flat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 Fountain Flat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5716 Fountain Flat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5716 Fountain Flat Drive offer parking?
No, 5716 Fountain Flat Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5716 Fountain Flat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 Fountain Flat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 Fountain Flat Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5716 Fountain Flat Drive has a pool.
Does 5716 Fountain Flat Drive have accessible units?
No, 5716 Fountain Flat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 Fountain Flat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5716 Fountain Flat Drive has units with dishwashers.

